Horndean Technology College Christmas Fayre 2024 proves a hit with the local community - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 17th Nov 2024, 17:26 GMT
Families enjoyed a festive day out in Hampshire as an annual Christmas Fayre returned this weekend.

Hordnean Technology College once again played host to its popular Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 16. The free event saw a number of stalls set up selling gifts while crowds were put in the Christmas spirit by musical performances from local choirs and The Ukes of Hazard.

The fayre has proven a popular event with stalls already able to register for next year’s fayre.

Here are 20 pictures of the festive fayre:

The Ukes of Hazard entertain the crowds at HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-43)

The Ukes of Hazard entertain the crowds at HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-43) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Karen Hall and Trevor Sharpe singalong to The Ukes of Hazard at the HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-60)

Karen Hall and Trevor Sharpe singalong to The Ukes of Hazard at the HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-60) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Families headed to Horndean Technology College on Saturday to enjoy a festive afternoon at the Christmas Fayre. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-59)

Families headed to Horndean Technology College on Saturday to enjoy a festive afternoon at the Christmas Fayre. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-59) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Ukes of Hazard perform at the HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-46)

The Ukes of Hazard perform at the HTC Christmas Fayre 2024. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (161124-46) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

