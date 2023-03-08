Horror crash involving two vehicles leaves pedestrian, 68, dead - and sees road closed

The incident happened at some time between 6.50pm and 6.55pm last night near Southampton on the A326 Marchwood by-pass, near to the Priory Clinic. The collision involved a pedestrian and two vehicles – a Volkswagon Transporter and a Suzuki Swift.

The pedestrian, a 68-year-old man from Salisbury, sadly died. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ NOW: Snow falls in Hampshire

Police appeal

The road was closed for five hours while officers carried out their investigations at the scene. It has now been re-opened.

A police statement said: ‘Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen someone waiting to cross the road at the location. Officers would like to speak to anyone in the area between 6.45pm and 6.55pm who has a dashcam.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad