Hotel in historic Portsmouth street evacuated amid fire worries - but turns out to be false alarm after deodorant can set it off
A HOTEL in an historic city street was evacuated after a suspected fire – but it was a false alarm after a deodorant can had set it off.
Guests and staff were forced to flee the Queen Street Premier Inn around 10.30pm as firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Portchester, Fareham and Havant all swarmed to the area. But fears were quickly dispelled when checks revealed there was no fire.
‘The alarm was set off by a deodorant can being too close to a detector,’ a Southsea firefighter said. ‘Evacuation is a standard procedure (when an alarm goes off).’
Once order was quickly restored guests and staff were returned back into the hotel, located in a road rich with history including the historic Brickwoods brewery, Queens cinema and the entrance to the city’s naval base.
