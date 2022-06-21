During Rotarian Norman Chapman’s presidential year, Hounds for Heroes received £4,523.05 from the local community.

Hounds for Heroes was launched in February 2010 by Allen Parton and the charity trains and provides service dogs to wounded service men and women.

Allen Parton from Hounds for Heroes and his assistance dogs accepting the donation from The Rotary Club of Fareham.

Fareham Shopping Centre contributed £1,230.87 to the overall figure in aid of the Rotary Club’s chosen charity.

Mike Taylor, manager of Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘We were delighted to add our assistance to Hounds for Heroes.

‘When we knew the charity provides much-needed assistance to members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and British Army – together with the ‘blue light’ emergency services - we felt we could make a positive difference with our contributions.’