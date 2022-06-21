Hounds for Heroes helped by local shoppers in Fareham

THE Rotary Club of Fareham has raised over £4,000 for local charity, Hounds for Heroes.

By Charlotte Hawes
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 2:22 pm

During Rotarian Norman Chapman’s presidential year, Hounds for Heroes received £4,523.05 from the local community.

Hounds for Heroes was launched in February 2010 by Allen Parton and the charity trains and provides service dogs to wounded service men and women.

Read More

Read More
Citrus Facilities Management first to supply employees with recycled uniforms ma...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Allen Parton from Hounds for Heroes and his assistance dogs accepting the donation from The Rotary Club of Fareham.

Fareham Shopping Centre contributed £1,230.87 to the overall figure in aid of the Rotary Club’s chosen charity.

Mike Taylor, manager of Fareham Shopping Centre, said: ‘We were delighted to add our assistance to Hounds for Heroes.

SEE ALSO: Polish Second World War veteran attends special event at The D-Day Story

‘When we knew the charity provides much-needed assistance to members of the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, and British Army – together with the ‘blue light’ emergency services - we felt we could make a positive difference with our contributions.’

Mr Parton, the founder of Hounds for Heroes, was presented with the money that had been raised on Monday, June 20.

Hounds For HeroesFarehamRotary ClubAllen PartonBritish Army