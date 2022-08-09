House blaze sees 10 dogs saved as firefighters from across Hampshire attend

Firefighters from across Hampshire were alerted to a bungalow fire on Alresford Road in Winchester shortly before 8pm on Saturday night.

Crews from Winchester, Alresford, Eastleigh, Whitchurch, Alton, Hightown and Redbridge were called about 8pm after a bonfire had spread to the property.

Additional support vehicles came from Burley, Andover and Fareham.

One casualty was treated for minor burns and taken onto hospital by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.

The dogs had been safely rescued from the property prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Police closed the road due to the number of emergency service vehicles present.

The fire was stopped by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, 16 sets in total, and using jets, hose reels and the ultra-high-pressure lance around midnight.

The roof suffered 50 per cent damage with the remainder of the building suffering damage from the smoke and water.

