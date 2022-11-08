The travel firm has warned customers that services are unlikely to take place today.

Neil Chapman, MD of Hovertravel, said: ‘The weather today is impacting our service and we strongly recommend that you do not travel if you do not need to. We appreciate, however, that some customers must travel, and we are introducing for today a free bus connection on the Island between Ryde and Fishbourne for both Hovertravel and Wightlink customers.’

Hovertravel have suspended services today. Picture: Sarah Standing

The special bus service will start from Ryde Hovertravel Terminal at 9.30am, with last departure from Fishbourne at 9pm and departures will be xx30 from Ryde Hovertravel terminal and xx00 from the Fishbourne Wightlink car ferry terminal.

Mr Chapman continued: ‘This additional bus has been provided to meet the challenging circumstances facing Island commuters and other cross-Solent travellers today. We thank Wightlink for their assistance in creating an alternative transport offering and for their partnership in our ticket acceptance agreement which allows Hovertravel customers to travel on the car ferry.’

Hovertravel’s bus service in Portsmouth has also been adjusted for customers. The Hoverbus is now being diverted to operate via Portsmouth Car Ferry departing at xx00 & xx30 from Wightlink. The revised route for today is the circle route as follows: Southsea Hover Port – Portsmouth Car Ferry – Portsmouth Hard – Portsmouth and Southsea – Southsea Hover Port. Both Wightlink and Hovertravel customers can use this service.