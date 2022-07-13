Hovertravel offers extra late night journeys for Portsmouth FC upcoming fixtures

As in previous years, Hovertravel is again adding extra flights to its timetable to support Isle of Wight residents who wish to watch the late home games.
Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel, explains: ‘We are always looking to develop our services and thanks to an ongoing partnership with the Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club and Portsmouth Football Club.’
For Portsmouth Football Club match ticket or season pass holders, Hovertravel will operate a late 10.15pm services from Southsea, after the home game and include an exclusive charter coach at 10pm to transfer supporters from Fratton Park to Southsea.
These additional flights will be available on the following dates: Tuesday August 16 for Pompey vs Cambridge United, Tuesday October 25 for the Oxford United-Team fixture, Thursday December 29 for the Ipswich Town-Team game, and finally Tuesday February 14, 2023 as the city squad face Burton Albion-Team.