Hovertravel offers extra late night journeys for Portsmouth FC upcoming fixtures

Hovertravel is offering more journeys to support fans travelling to see Pompey next season.

As in previous years, Hovertravel is again adding extra flights to its timetable to support Isle of Wight residents who wish to watch the late home games.

Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel, explains: ‘We are always looking to develop our services and thanks to an ongoing partnership with the Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club and Portsmouth Football Club.’

For Portsmouth Football Club match ticket or season pass holders, Hovertravel will operate a late 10.15pm services from Southsea, after the home game and include an exclusive charter coach at 10pm to transfer supporters from Fratton Park to Southsea.