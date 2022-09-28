Cyber crime generic

The Blue Lamp Trust, which was established to promote public safety, has already seen the launch of the Bobby Scheme, which offers free home security visits, smoke alarms and advice to residents in and around Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.

The trust has now launched Cyber Bobby, which is hoped to protect vulnerable people from cyber crime by offering people home visits, advice and basic IT security to help prevent people being targeted.

The police will be able to offer these services to people aged 65 and over, people that have previously been victims of a cyber crime and people with a disability.

The team will advise people on cyber crime, privacy settings and how to report a crime.