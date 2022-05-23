'Huge demand' for Gosport charity's help as cost of living continues to increase

People across Hampshire are struggling with the cost of living. Photo: Shutterstock

That is the message from Citizens Advice in Gosport, which has seen volunteers and staff work around the clock to help people in need.

A spokesperson for the branch said: 'As the cost-of-living crisis bites, Citizens Advice Gosport has seen a huge number of enquiries from local people struggling to stay on top of household bills.

'Thanks to the tireless dedication of its volunteers and staff, Citizens Advice Gosport has continued to give essential advice and crisis support to help people find a way forward.

'We are particularly proud of the immense dedication our volunteers have shown during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, when demand for our help is so high. Their dedication and commitment know no bounds. It simply couldn’t be done without them.'

Next week will mark Volunteers' Week, running from June 1-7.

Citizens Advice will use the week to promote the work it does on social media - and look for additional helping hands in the process.

The spokesperson added: 'Citizens Advice Gosport wants to thank its volunteers for their exceptional contribution to the charity and local community.

'A total of 19 volunteers currently contribute over 300 hours a month at Citizens Advice Gosport and in the last year have helped local residents with a wide range of problems including debt, housing, benefit, and employment issues.'