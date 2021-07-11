Huge queue outside Portsmouth pub hours before England match
FANS have been eagerly queueing outside of a pub hours before the England match in a bid to get a table for the game.
The Fat Fox in Victoria Road South is only doing walk-ins, no bookings, meaning that punters had to arrive early in a bid to get a spot before kick-off.
The pub opened at 2pm, more than six hours before England take on Italy at Wembley at 8pm.
Pictures taken by The News capture how long the queue was earlier this afternoon.
On Facebook, the pub wrote: ‘We're open from 2pm. We're a walk-ins only venue so you'll want to join us as we open (or before) to secure a table for the big day
‘To ensure we create the best footy atmosphere possible we'll require most of your group to be present at open
‘Each table will only be able to hold onto 2 extra seats for any late-coming friends So if you want a table of 6 then 4 of you will need to be present upon entry to be given that size table.’