Tributes were paid to wonderful friend and family man Stephen Harrington, 47, who died on July 25.

A procession including a horse-drawn hearse marched in memory of the Rowlands Castle dad-of-one from Trickets meadow in Five Heads Road, Horndean, to All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, as many donned navy as a tribute to Stephen.

Funeral of Stephen Harrington at All Saints Church , Horndean on Wednesday 5th October 2022 Pictured: Widow, Hayley Harrington at All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, Horndean Picture: Habibur Rahman

A moving service was then held in the church – with many not even able to fit inside such was the huge turnout of around 350 people.

Prayers, songs, readings and tributes were delivered to those gathered including a poem from Stephen’s ‘heartbroken’ sister Lucy.

Her poem highlighted Stephen’s ‘golden heart’ and how ‘a piece of us is missing’ before adding: ‘They say time is a healer. And maybe this is true but at this time and moment our hearts are broken in two.

‘We will all remember you as the fun, kind and caring Stephen who would always have been there for you.’

Funeral of Stephen Harrington at All Saints Church , Horndean on Wednesday 5th October 2022 Pictured: Procession leading up to All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, Horndean with Stephen's daughter, Mary-Lou on the Horse Drawn Hearse Picture: Habibur Rahman

Speaking after Stephen had been laid to rest, his widow Hayley told The News: ‘What a man. He didn’t know how loved he was. He was laid back, chilled out and wasn’t any fuss and helped everyone. He was a very private man.

‘He was very kind and did anything to help anyone no matter how tired he was. Even if he was poorly he would still go and help someone else. He was completely selfless.’

Prissy, Stephen’s mum, said: ‘He was loving and would help anyone. We are very proud of him. There was not a thing he wouldn’t do for you. He was well liked which you can see from the turnout.

‘We’re all heartbroken. The turnout shows what he meant to people.’

Funeral of Stephen Harrington at All Saints Church , Horndean on Wednesday 5th October 2022 Pictured: Hundreds of visitors outside All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, Horndean Picture: Habibur Rahman

Best friend Peter Burnett, who worked as a welder with Stephen, said: ‘He was one of my best friends who taught me everything. He taught me how to weld. There’s not much he didn’t teach me.

‘He was a gentleman who was the politest and kindest person that anyone could ever wish for.

‘He looked after his mum and both sisters after he lost his dad when he was young. Nobody could be a better gentleman than him.’

Friend Anna Howell said: ‘Steve was a dedicated hardworking husband, loving father, son and brother. Nothing was too much trouble. He led a really decent life and was a pillar of the community to everybody.

Funeral of Stephen Harrington at All Saints Church , Horndean on Wednesday 5th October 2022 Pictured: Floral tributes outside All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, Horndean Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘He was quiet and reserved and put everybody before himself – always.

‘The number of people who were here today was a testament to the gentleman he was. He will be sorely missed.’

Sussex Police launched a murder investigation after Stephen’s death. He was found critically wounded on some land in Marlpit Lane, Woodmancote, Emsworth, on July 23, at about 11.10am.

He was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital but died two days later surrounded by loved ones.

A trial involving three men is set to take place next January at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Funeral of Stephen Harrington at All Saints Church , Horndean, on Wednesday 5th October 2022 Pictured: Stephen Harrington's coffin carried into All Saints Church, Catherington Lane, Horndean Picture: Habibur Rahman