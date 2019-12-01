Hundreds turn out for Gosport Christmas light switch-on

TO mark the start of the festive season, families filled the high street to listen to tunes and see the annual light switch-on.
Hundreds enjoyed performances of dance groups and singers in Gosport High Street throughout the afternoon and evening before the Christmas tree and festive street lights were illuminated.
For Stephanie Snowden and her family it was their first time to the annual festive celebrations.
READ MORE: Families flock to see Coca-Cola truck in Whiteley Shopping Centre
The 28-year-old mother-of-two said: ‘We came along because my daughter Olivia performed with Starz Ballet and it has been a really nice event.
‘We wanted to stay to see the lights for the children and also go and visit Father Christmas. It is the first time we have been and it has made us feel festive.’
Olivia’s grandmother Julie Hobbs, 51, added: ‘It is a nice way to start off Christmas with December starting tomorrow. It was great to see Olivia performing and this is the first time I have been down to it in years and it is all really lovely.’
Hot beverages and food were on offer and there were rides for the children.
READ MORE: Three camels help Leigh Park church start Christmas celebrations
It comes after residents slammed Gosport Borough Council over a ‘pitiful’ Christmas tree which was put up in the town centre last week with the top section missing.
The tree was replaced with the council citing ‘damage in transit’ as the reason for the incomplete spruce.
The council also said it has spent £38,400 on Christmas decorations, more than the £31,000 spent last year.