Hundreds will take part in Alzheimer’s Society Memory Walk in Portsmouth this weekend
The charity walk will take place on October 7 at 10am and it is expected that hundreds of people will be in attendance for such a brilliant charity.
Everyone is being invited to take part and the walk is suitable for all ages and pets are even welcome to join.
It is free to register and people can choose from a 1.5km route or a 6km route to take part in, but the ultimate goal is to raise money for the charity whilst getting involved.
The shorter route will take you along Portsmouth sea front and is accessible for wheelchair users.
The longer route will take you on an adventure where you will be able to take in the sights of the esplanade however this is more challenging as there will be a combination of beach and pavement to walk on.
One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime, and around 2,400 people in Portsmouth are currently living with dementia.
Every pound raised will make a huge difference and supporters will be walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives.
People can register on the day and they will need to head to the information tent, which will have a red flag on it, between 10am and 10:30am.
The walk will start from 11am and people are expected to start arriving from 10am onwards at Canoe Lake, Southsea.