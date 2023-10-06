Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone is being invited to take part and the walk is suitable for all ages and pets are even welcome to join.

It is free to register and people can choose from a 1.5km route or a 6km route to take part in, but the ultimate goal is to raise money for the charity whilst getting involved.

Hundreds will be travelling to Canoe Lake tomorrow morning to take part in a charity walk for Alzheimer’s Society. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The shorter route will take you along Portsmouth sea front and is accessible for wheelchair users.

The longer route will take you on an adventure where you will be able to take in the sights of the esplanade however this is more challenging as there will be a combination of beach and pavement to walk on.

One in three people born today in the UK will go on to develop dementia in their lifetime, and around 2,400 people in Portsmouth are currently living with dementia.

Every pound raised will make a huge difference and supporters will be walking to fund faster diagnosis, ongoing support and vital research, helping people with dementia live more fulfilled lives.

People can register on the day and they will need to head to the information tent, which will have a red flag on it, between 10am and 10:30am.