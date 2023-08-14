The world-renowned Nathan’s Famous will host a qualifying event for its 2024 Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Cove UK’s Seal Bay Resort in Selsey on Saturday 26 August.

The event is the first of its kind to take place on British soil and is sanctioned by Major League Eating, the world body that governs eating competitions. The annual Nathan’s circuit makes stops all around the world, with this being the first time England has hosted a qualifier.

A dozen competitors will go cheek to jowl eating Nathan’s Famous hot dogs in the 10-minute competition. The top male and female finishers in the event will qualify for the world championship contest that will take place in Coney Island, Brooklyn, on 4 July 2024 (all expenses paid).

In Coney Island, the Selsey champs will compete against a roster of top-ranked competitive eaters from the US and nations around the world including Japan, Australia and Brazil.

“Independence Day is uniquely American, but Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest is a global sporting phenomenon,” said Phil McCann, vice president of marketing of Nathan’s Famous.

“We are excited to be working with the Nathan’s Famous at the Seal Bay Resort to conduct the first British qualifying event for our long running July Fourth contest.”

Joey Chestnut of Westfield, Indiana, earned his 16th title as hot dog-eating world champion on July 4, 2023, and he currently holds the world record of 76 hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo of Port Richey, Florida is the nine-time female champion. Sudo’s all-time best is 48.5 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes.

Competitors registered to compete in Selsey so far, include London’s Max Stanford, who is known in eating circles as @maxvsfood_, John Dawes of Billingham AKA @food_and_the_beast and Radim Dvoracek @steelrod_radim a competitive eater who will travel to Britain from the Czech Republic.