Beverley Taylor and Lisa Reeve from Portsmouth fostered Alin, a husky mixed breed six weeks ago and say that if they hadn’t saved him, ‘he would have been euthanised’.

Two-year-old Alin was set to be rehomed by a Portsmouth resident, but they pulled out and the Lisa and Beverley say they ‘couldn’t bear to let him die’ because he had not home to go to - so they lovingly took him under their wing.

However, the couple do not have enough space to accommodate his needs and are reaching out to readers of The News to see if an ‘experienced’ resident would like to adopt him.

Kill shelter dog Alin looking for rescue home.

Beverley said: ‘When he arrived he went to the corner of the living room and sat and sadly stared at the wall.

‘It took seven days for him to bark for the first time and 10 days for him to wag his tail. He was even terrified of our two tiny chihuahuas.’

After five to six weeks of tender loving care, Alin is much more confident and the couple say he is ready for a welcoming and loving couple or family to adopt him.

She adds: ‘[Alin] is so full of love and his skin has improved to a glowing coat.’

Alin is now happy and healthy are in need of a forever home.

The two-year-old pooch needs a secure garden to enjoy himself and run around in with patient owners who can give him the care he deserves.

Posting on Facebook, Lisa said: ‘Alin is anxious and would suit people who have a lot of time for him. He is very intelligent and a quick learner.’

The husky cross would not be suited to staying in a home with children under 10 or a house with cats.

Alin, a husky cross.

Email [email protected] for further information.

