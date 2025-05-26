I asked AI what the best markets towns are in Hampshire

The AI machine said: “Hampshire is home to several charming market towns that blend rural beauty with strong community spirit, good amenities, and transport links. Here are some of the best market towns to live in Hampshire, based on factors like quality of life, property value, schools, and accessibility.”
1. Wickham
Why live here: Quieter than some others but retains historic charm and has a large market square. Highlights: Wickham Festival, scenic walks, and good road links. Good for: Rural living with good access to Southampton and Portsmouth. Photo: Google
2. Romsey
Why live here: A medieval town with a famous abbey and a warm community vibe. Highlights: Good schools, lovely historic buildings, nearby National Trust properties. Good for: Families and heritage enthusiasts. Photo: Google
3. Emsworth
Why live here: Technically a village but has all the qualities of a market town. On the coast, near Chichester. Highlights: Harbour views, seafood, independent shops. Good for: Downsizers, creatives, and food lovers. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed
4. Petersfield
Why live here: Located in the South Downs National Park, Petersfield offers great access to nature and a bustling weekly market. Highlights: Excellent schools (e.g., Churcher's College), strong rail links to London. Good for: Commuters, families, nature lovers. Photo: Google
