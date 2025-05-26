I asked AI what the best markets towns are in Hampshire

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th May 2025, 15:26 BST
I asked AI what the best markets towns are in Hampshire – and here’s what it came up with.

The AI machine said: “Hampshire is home to several charming market towns that blend rural beauty with strong community spirit, good amenities, and transport links. Here are some of the best market towns to live in Hampshire, based on factors like quality of life, property value, schools, and accessibility.”

Here’s what the machine came up with while including reasons to live in the towns.

See pictures below of some of the best market towns in Hampshire.

1. Wickham

Why live here: Quieter than some others but retains historic charm and has a large market square. Highlights: Wickham Festival, scenic walks, and good road links. Good for: Rural living with good access to Southampton and Portsmouth. Photo: Google

2. Romsey

Why live here: A medieval town with a famous abbey and a warm community vibe. Highlights: Good schools, lovely historic buildings, nearby National Trust properties. Good for: Families and heritage enthusiasts. Photo: Google

3. Emsworth

Why live here: Technically a village but has all the qualities of a market town. On the coast, near Chichester. Highlights: Harbour views, seafood, independent shops. Good for: Downsizers, creatives, and food lovers. Picture: Contributed Photo: Contributed

4. Petersfield

Why live here: Located in the South Downs National Park, Petersfield offers great access to nature and a bustling weekly market. Highlights: Excellent schools (e.g., Churcher's College), strong rail links to London. Good for: Commuters, families, nature lovers. Photo: Google

