I asked AI what the worst 7 roads are in Portsmouth - and here's what it came up with

By Steve Deeks
Published 1st Oct 2025, 10:48 BST
Here are the worst roads in Portsmouth according to AI.

When I asked AI what the worst roads are in Portsmouth it said: “Several roads in Portsmouth have garnered attention for their poor conditions, particularly due to potholes and traffic congestion.

“While Portsmouth has been recognised for having a relatively low number of potholes per mile compared to other cities, certain areas still face significant issues. For instance, approximately 38 miles of city streets were reported to be in a state of considerable deterioration, with 6% of A roads and 8% of B and C roads categorized as 'poor' in 2018/19.

Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the My Portsmouth app or the council's online reporting form. The council, in collaboration with Colas, regularly inspects and prioritizes road repairs based on safety and structural needs.”

Here are some of the most frequently cited problematic roads:

Hawthorn Crescent (Cosham). AI said: "This road has been identified as problematic for both potholes and speeding issues."

1. Hawthorn Crescent

Hawthorn Crescent (Cosham). AI said: "This road has been identified as problematic for both potholes and speeding issues." Photo: Google Street View

AI said: "London Road was flagged as hazardous due to extensive potholes, with locals describing it as 'an accident waiting to happen'."

2. London Road

AI said: "London Road was flagged as hazardous due to extensive potholes, with locals describing it as 'an accident waiting to happen'." Photo: NW

Idsworth Road (Baffins). AI said: "Often highlighted as one of the worst in the city, residents report numerous potholes, some up to 30cm deep, posing risks to vehicles and cyclists."

3. Idsworth Road

Idsworth Road (Baffins). AI said: "Often highlighted as one of the worst in the city, residents report numerous potholes, some up to 30cm deep, posing risks to vehicles and cyclists." Photo: David George

Newcome Road. AI said: "Another road in Portsmouth facing challenges with potholes, contributing to driving hazards."

4. Newcome Road

Newcome Road. AI said: "Another road in Portsmouth facing challenges with potholes, contributing to driving hazards." Photo: Google

