Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth shopping centre played host to a pop-up gym showcasing the unique strengths needed to be a professional jockey, I went down to to try it out.

I tested myself at the Jockey Gym in Gunwharf Quays. It was a humbling experience. Photo: Dave Dodge/PA Media Assignments

Great British Racing’s Jockey Gym is travelling the country testing how people match up to the types of strengths that are required to be a professional jockey. It stopped off in Gunwharf Quays over the bank holiday weekend, the first time it has ever been set up at a non-racing venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If like me, you are not an expert in horse racing, then you may be under the misconception that being a jockey is is not overly taxing, surely the horse does all of the work? It didn't take me long to realise that this was not the case. When I turned up, professional jockey Charlie Bishop was being put through his paces by strength and conditioning coach, James Adams, from X Compete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it was a light work out for Charlie, it was enough to fill me with dread about the upcoming challenge. Once his workout was finished, and prior to competing in six races in Goodwood on Friday and Saturday (May 24 and 25), I spoke to Charlie about what it takes to be a jockey. He said: “Over the last few years jockeys have become a lot more fitter. To be at the top level you have to train hard. It’s good to have someone like James, and the Jockey Gym that they have set up, for people to appreciate how hard we train behind the scenes.”

James, who works with some leading global riders such as Hollie Doyle, Tom Marquand and Sean Levey, took us through the challenges of being a jockey. He said: “It’s a very unique sport. Jockey’s make weight everyday so they have to cut weight everyday, from three to four pounds or even five.

James Adams, of X Compete, puts professional jockey, Charlie Bishop, through his paces. Photo: Dave Dodge/PA Media Assignments

“The riders that are a little bit heavier and taller it’s about weight make, while those that are a bit smaller can prioritise strength training. There is not really an off season for racing either, so it’s all year round. It’s a really hard discipline to get into.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came time to try it myself, I certainly didn't cover myself in glory. The cross trainer section went fairly smoothly but the squat section was a slog. By the end of it I had invented a new type of standing squat as my thigh muscles screamed at me.

Fortunately, James was lenient and counted a couple of dubious efforts to see me complete it in one minute and two seconds. I licked my wounds and unsteadily walked away. I think it might be time to look at renewing my gym membership.