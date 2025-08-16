Steven Abbott, 66, has been collecting the trolleys for Tesco’s in Havant since 1980 but is now retiring and looking forward to spending time on the trains, one of his main passions.

To mark the extraordinary service he has provided, present and former colleagues gave him a surprise farewell party on Friday, August 15. Signs were put up saying ‘John the legend’ as colleagues gathered talking warmly about John and his impact on the store.

For Steven, it was the people that he has worked with that made the 45 years so enjoyable. He said: “I love the job and it’s because of the people that I work with.”

After decades of hard work Steven will now be spending his well-earned retirement going on the trains, with the trip down to Brighton one of his particular favourites.

Not only is it a big week for Steven as he closes a significant chapter in his life but it is also his birthday on Sunday (August 17). Happy retirement and happy birthday Steven.

1 . Happy retirement Steven Abbott (66) is retiring from Tesco in Havant, after 45 years collecting the trolleys. Picture: Sarah Standing (150825-8646) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Steven with his managers Steven with his first line manager when he started (left) Bev Collins and his last line manager Kerrie Tee. Picture: Sarah Standing (150825-8677) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Steven Abbott retirement Colleagues surprised Steven with a retirement party. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . The trolley boys Known as the trolley boys Arron Grosvenor, Steven Abbott, Glenn Eklund and Sammy Fry. Picture: Sarah Standing (150825-8691) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales