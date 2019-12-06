Iconic Friends sofa is coming to Portsmouth next week

So no-one told you life was gonna be this way...

Fans of the beloved TV sitcom Friends will have the chance to sit on the same sofa that Ross, Rachel, Joey and the gang spent a decade on in televisions across the country.

Phoebe, Rachel and Monica on the sofa in Central Perk cafe. Picture: Supplied

Next week, the beloved orange sofa from Central Perk cafe will be in Vue Portsmouth as the Gunwharf cinema screens some fan-favourite episodes.

The episodes are being shown to mark 25 years since the series first aired.

Lee Kemp, general manager at Vue Portsmouth, said: ‘Friends is one of the most prominent TV shows of all time so we’re absolutely delighted to be offering fans the chance to see the famous sofa and experience Friends on the big screen.

The sofa will be at Vue in Gunwharf next week. Picture: Supplied

‘As for the special screenings, all customers will have a fantastic time watching these classic episodes.’

The sofa will be at the cinema from December 10 to December 12, with tickets available for a day of screenings or to watch all three days of episodes, which are spread out across the week.

See below for the full list.

Sunday, December 8: The One Where Monica Gets a Roommate; The One with the Blackout; The One With The Birth; The One Where Ross Finds Out

Wednesday, December 11: The One With the Prom Video; The One Where No One’s Ready; The One The Morning After; The One With The Embryos

Sunday, December 15: The One With Chandler In A Box; The One With Ross’s Wedding Part Two; The One Where Everyone Finds Out; The One Where Ross Got High