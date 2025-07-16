Well-known Portsmouth DJ from the 70's & 80's Pete Maxwell has now been added to the ever-changing city mural map in Southsea.

Pete, who is now 71, could often be seen at many of the clubs & disco pubs in the Portsmouth area over 40 years ago, including Joanna's, The Mighty Fine, The Esplanade Bars & The Cambridge, which is the area he is depicted on in the mural.

The Strand Road mural in Southsea now has DJ Pete Maxwell added to it | .

After over 30 years of driving a taxi driving, he is now retired but has gone back to the DJ days by doing regular oldies shows on his internet radio station at: www.classicHIT40radio.com

He has now been added to the eye-catching Strand city map mural on the junction of Waverley Road and Clarendon Road, by Southsea artist Mark Lewis.

Mr Lewis first painted the map on the 3,000 sq foot wall in 1997 depicting the city and many of its iconic residents and landmarks, and it has been preserved and added to ever since.

Embedded in this story is an interview with Mark Lewis from 2020