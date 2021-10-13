Immersive sound and light installation coming to Portsmouth church to highlight social issues that affect our community

The Organ Project at St Mary’s Church, Portsea, is co-hosting ‘Where There is Light’, a unique sound and light installation.

The Organ Project at St Mary’s Church, Portsea, is co-hosting ‘Where There is Light’, a unique sound and light installation from this Friday.

The installation, created by Squidsoup and commissioned by ArtReach for Journeys Festival International (with funding from Arts Council England, BID Leicester, The Organ Project, and Fratton Big Local), is designed to provoke questions about where we find light in our lives, ourselves, others, and the world around us through the use of lights and interviews captured during 2020’s lockdown.

The exhibition will run from the October 15 to 24, with free tickets for 30 minute time slots.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Organ Project at St Mary’s Church, Portsea, is co-hosting ‘Where There is Light’, a unique sound and light installation.

On the October 19, director of music, Brian Moles, will be providing an alternative soundscape from the organ console with improvisations based on the narrative of asylum seekers and refugees from around the country.

The artwork produced is part of the Journeys Festival International, which takes place simultaneously in Leicester, Manchester, and Portsmouth over 10 days, with a mix of visual and digital art exhibitions, alongside virtual reality installations, performances, food gatherings, films, and animations.

The exhibition in St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road, will provide an opportunity for all people, regardless of age, background, or faith, to learn about and interact with social issues that affect our community.

The Organ Project at St Mary’s Church, Portsea, is co-hosting ‘Where There is Light’, a unique sound and light installation.

Anthony Rowe, the founder of Squidsoup, said: ‘We are delighted to have this opportunity to show our work in a new context and to a new audience, highlighting the struggles that refugees and asylum seekers frequently face and celebrating organisations that have been set up to help and assist them.’

All visitors to ‘Where There is Light’ are welcome to experience the vast nave of the church as it is transformed into a meeting place of the virtual and physical world, and are encouraged to become part of the artwork as the light and sound changes.

Visitors can preview the installation at vimeo.com/392202720. To find out more, go to orgproj.co/C6iR

The full festival guide can be found at journeysfestival.com/2021festivalguide.