Craig Smart, 38, of Mantle Close, died when his white Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a three-vehicle collision on the A326 Marchwood Bypass in Totton last Wednesday.

Officers were called just after 6.15am to the crash also involving a blue Mercedes Sprinter van and a black Honda motorcycle.

Craig Smart. Pic Hants police

The Honda rider, Simon Ashworth, 49, of Howerts Close, Warsash, also died.

Craig’s family have now paid tribute to him.

They said: ‘Craig was a strong, devoted and selfless family man who always put the needs of others above his own.

‘He was a loving husband, a supportive dad to his six kids, and a wonderful son and brother. He was also a brilliant mate to so many whose lives he touched.

Craig Smart from Mantle Close, Gosport, who who died in a collision on October 6 Picture from Hampshire police

‘Craig embodied a philosophy of living life to the fullest and was happiest when he was riding about on his motorbike, sailing up and down the Solent on his boat Pugwash, fishing and kayaking at Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent and above all, spending time with his family and friends.

‘He will be sorely missed and ever-so-fondly remembered by all those he knew, who will treasure the memories they hold of a truly great man.’

Officers continue to investigate the incident and are still appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or who saw three vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision have been urged to come forward.

Anyone with dash cam footage of the vehicles have also been told to get in touch with officers.

Call 101, quoting reference number 44210400737 or submit information online at the link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

