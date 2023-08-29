News you can trust since 1877
Impressive rare moth thought to be extinct in UK discovered in Portchester

A rare moth that is thought to be extinct in the UK was discovered in Portchester on Monday.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:07 BST

A Clifden Nonpareil - sometimes referred to as the Blue Underwing - is a very large and colourful rare moth.

Jaye Taylor made the “very interesting” finding and said: “They are thought to be extinct in the UK.”

Website Nature Spot said of the moth: “In the British Isles it is now only an immigrant, though was formerly resident in certain parts of Kent and Norfolk during the middle part of the 20th century. Nowadays, only a handful per year are recorded, mainly in the south and south-east of England.”

