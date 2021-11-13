A procession of veterans, cadets, and children was led through the precinct to Portchester Memorial Column.

Silence fell across the crowd as The Last Post was played on the trumpet, while flags waved in the breeze.

There were poppies on every jacket collar and adorning shop fronts, and even dogs sported the red flowers on their collars.

The Service of Remembrance at the Portchester Memorial Column. Picture: Emily Turner

Royal Navy commander Steven Shaw led the event organisation, supported by Portchester councillor Roger Price, who helped with staging the service and spoke at the event.

Afterwards, he said: ‘It’s the biggest crowd we’ve ever had. I think it went extremely well.

‘It was good to see all the young people there that are the future, they will carry on the remembrance.

Poppy seller Molly Jones. Picture: Emily Turner

‘It’s a really good community spirit coming together for an important part of the year.’

Representatives of the emergency services were present, including a team from Hampshire Fire and Rescue.

The band of TS Tenacity, the Portchester Division of the Nautical Training Corps, led the procession as it walked the length of the precinct.

Band member Molly Jones, who has been selling poppies for 40 years, ran a poppy stall at the service.

Hundreds attended the event. Picture: Emily Turner

She said while the Poppy Appeal saw a downturn in donations last year during the Covid pandemic, this year has seen a definite rise in contributions.

Molly says that she thinks people are 'happy to be getting back to normal'.

She added: 'Usually we would collect five or six boxes of donations, but this year we've taken 10.'

Music was also provided by the Portchester Community Choir.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman and the mayor of Fareham, Councillor Pamela Bryant, were welcomed as guests.

The crowds clapped in support of special guest Lawrence Churcher, a 101-year-old D-Day veteran who lives in Portchester and considers himself an ‘out and out Pompey fan’.

Several Scout and Guide groups took part in the procession, representing around 300 youngsters from across the area.

Ruth Humphreys, leader of 3rd Portchester, has led Scouts for the last 15 years.

She said: 'It's lovely. We all missed being able to pay out respects in person.

'We all did it at home but it's not the same as being here.

'Having such a big turn out is fantastic.'

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron