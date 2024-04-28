Brilliant scenes unravelled this afternoon (April 28) as thousands of Pompey FC fans turned out to show their support for the team who have worked hard this season to get a promotion. Today’s event, which was organised by the Portsmouth City Council, is one that will be in the Pompey FC history books.
The prospect of bad weather following this morning’s rain didn’t put anyone off as the common quickly turned into a sea of blue as fans wore their Pompey kits. Live entertainment and food and drink all contributed to an epic afternoon as fans burst with pride for their team.