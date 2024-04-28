Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the League One celebrations will be beginning at 1pm until 4pm today (April 28) on Southsea Common – but dedicated Pompey fans have been on the site since early this morning. One group has been stood firmly by the stage since 7am this morning in a bid to get the best view of this exciting moment in Pompey F.C’s history. The event marks the team’s promotion to the Championship following an exceptional season.