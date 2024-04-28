In Pictures: Scenes of excitement as sea of blue forms on Southsea Common for Pompey F.C's celebrations

A sea of blue has quickly formed this afternoon with Pompey fans heading to the common for the celebrations.

By Sophie Lewis , Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2024, 13:03 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 14:06 BST

Organised by Portsmouth City Council, the League One celebrations will be beginning at 1pm until 4pm today (April 28) on Southsea Common – but dedicated Pompey fans have been on the site since early this morning. One group has been stood firmly by the stage since 7am this morning in a bid to get the best view of this exciting moment in Pompey F.C’s history. The event marks the team’s promotion to the Championship following an exceptional season.

Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: John Pompey WestwoodPicture Credit: Keith Woodland

1. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: John Pompey WestwoodPicture Credit: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: Robert Elliott promoting his single “Sea of Blue” which will raise funds for the RNBTPicture Credit: Keith Woodland

2. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: Robert Elliott promoting his single “Sea of Blue” which will raise funds for the RNBTPicture Credit: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: The Smith FamilyPicture Credit: Keith Woodland

3. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Pictured: The Smith FamilyPicture Credit: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland

4. Pompey F.C League One Celebrations

Pompey F.C football fans have been flocking to Southsea Common for the League One celebrations which have been organised by Portsmouth City Council. Picture Credit: Keith Woodland Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:League OnePortsmouth City CouncilChampions League