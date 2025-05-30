In pictures: 7 of the worst roads in Portsmouth according to AI

When I asked AI what the worst roads are in Portsmouth it said: “Several roads in Portsmouth have garnered attention for their poor conditions, particularly due to potholes and traffic congestion.
“While Portsmouth has been recognised for having a relatively low number of potholes per mile compared to other cities, certain areas still face significant issues. For instance, approximately 38 miles of city streets were reported to be in a state of considerable deterioration, with 6% of A roads and 8% of B and C roads categorized as 'poor' in 2018/19.
“Residents are encouraged to report potholes through the My Portsmouth app or the council's online reporting form. The council, in collaboration with Colas, regularly inspects and prioritizes road repairs based on safety and structural needs.”
Here are some of the most frequently cited problematic roads:
