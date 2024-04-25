In Pictures: 9 things to do in Portsmouth and surrounding areas to avoid Pompey F.C League One celebrations

It is anticipated that thousands of people will be heading to Southsea Common to celebrate Pompey F.C’s League One title.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST

If you’re someone that doesn’t want to be around the crowds on Sunday afternoon and are actively looking to avoid them – there is a number of things you can do with your family. From the wet and wacky splash sessions at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre to going for a tasty Sunday roast, there is something for everyone.

Here are 9 things you could do to avoid the Pompey F.C League One celebrations:

If you are looking to avoid the crowds on Southsea Common this Sunday, here are some things you can do. Photo: Google

Spinnaker Tower is a brilliant landmark in Portsmouth if you are looking for a day out but want to avoid the hustle and bustle on Southsea Common this Sunday. Pictured is the Spinnaker Tower within Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak

Spinnaker Tower is a brilliant landmark in Portsmouth if you are looking for a day out but want to avoid the hustle and bustle on Southsea Common this Sunday. Pictured is the Spinnaker Tower within Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Mountbatten Centre offers swimming and a range of activities including the inflatable swimming course. The wet and wacky family pool time will be running on Sunday which involves inflatables and floats.

Mountbatten Centre offers swimming and a range of activities including the inflatable swimming course. The wet and wacky family pool time will be running on Sunday which involves inflatables and floats. Photo: Google

Marwell Zoo is the perfect place for a family to visit over the weekend.

Marwell Zoo is the perfect place for a family to visit over the weekend. Photo: Google

