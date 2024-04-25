Here are 9 things you could do to avoid the Pompey F.C League One celebrations:
1. Weekend
If you are looking to avoid the crowds on Southsea Common this Sunday, here are some things you can do. Photo: Google
2. Spinnaker Tower
Spinnaker Tower is a brilliant landmark in Portsmouth if you are looking for a day out but want to avoid the hustle and bustle on Southsea Common this Sunday. Pictured is the Spinnaker Tower within Gunwharf Quays.Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Mountbatten Centre
Mountbatten Centre offers swimming and a range of activities including the inflatable swimming course. The wet and wacky family pool time will be running on Sunday which involves inflatables and floats. Photo: Google
4. Marwell Zoo
Marwell Zoo is the perfect place for a family to visit over the weekend. Photo: Google