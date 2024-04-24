Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey have confirmed the arrangements of their League One title celebrations.

The Blues will celebrate their famous victory from 1pm until 4pm on Southsea Common this Sunday.

And it will be a double cause for a party with Pompey Women joining the festivities, after their National League Southern Premier Division success.

Live entertainment will take place between 1pm and 4pm, with a huge turnout expected for the occasion.

There will not be a parade, with the players expected on stage from around 2pm to hold their silverware aloft after travelling directly to the event.

The event’s organisation is supported by Portsmouth City Council, with fans advised to walk and use public transport to get to the common. Food is available to be purchased with no barbecues allowed. An unreserved accessible platform is being built.

Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen told the club’s official site: ‘We are looking forward to seeing plenty of supporters on Southsea Common for what is sure to be an unforgettable afternoon.

‘It provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what has been an amazing season for both the men’s and women’s teams.

‘And the event also allows us to thank our outstanding supporters for the superb backing they have provided to our players – and to us all.