In pictures: Comic Con returns to Gosport for day of fun

St Vincent College was transformed into a world of comics, cosplay, and all things geeky.

Fans were able to meet their favourite artists, browse through unique merchandise, and participate in engaging panels and workshops.

The epic gathering of like-minded individuals had something for everyone and featured a host of stars including Peter Davidson, Janet Fielding, Chris Barrie, Madeline Smith, Caroline Munro, Pam Rose, Brian Wheeler and Tony McCarthy.

See pictures from the day below

1 . Comic Con in Gosport People dressed up as ghost busters with the ghostbusters mobil at Comic Con in Gosport. Photo: Alec Chapman Photo Sales

2 . Comic Con in Gosport Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman Photo Sales

3 . Comic Con in Gosport Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman Photo Sales

4 . Comic Con Gosport Brian Wheeler from Harry Potter and Star Wars at Comic Con, writing signatures in Gosport. Pictured is: Brian Wheeler Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman Photo Sales