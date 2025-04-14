In pictures: Comic Con returns to Gosport for day of fun

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:32 BST
Comic Con returned to Gosport on Sunday as people flocked to the area for a day of fun.

St Vincent College was transformed into a world of comics, cosplay, and all things geeky.

Fans were able to meet their favourite artists, browse through unique merchandise, and participate in engaging panels and workshops.

The epic gathering of like-minded individuals had something for everyone and featured a host of stars including Peter Davidson, Janet Fielding, Chris Barrie, Madeline Smith, Caroline Munro, Pam Rose, Brian Wheeler and Tony McCarthy.

See pictures from the day below

People dressed up as ghost busters with the ghostbusters mobil at Comic Con in Gosport.

1. Comic Con in Gosport

People dressed up as ghost busters with the ghostbusters mobil at Comic Con in Gosport. Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman

2. Comic Con in Gosport

Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman

3. Comic Con in Gosport

Two bond girls in the 70s speak on stage on Comic Con in Gosport. Pictured is: Madeline Smith and Caroline Munro. Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Brian Wheeler from Harry Potter and Star Wars at Comic Con, writing signatures in Gosport. Pictured is: Brian Wheeler Picture: Alec Chapman

4. Comic Con Gosport

Brian Wheeler from Harry Potter and Star Wars at Comic Con, writing signatures in Gosport. Pictured is: Brian Wheeler Picture: Alec Chapman Photo: Alec Chapman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Gosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice