In pictures: Crash scene that left Havant man fighting for life

Police were called at 9.55pm last night (Tuesday 4 March) to reports of a collision on Purbrook Way involving a white Vauxhall Corsa and a privately-owned e-scooter.

The rider of the e-scooter, a 50-year-old man from Havant, was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, police said.

“As part of our ongoing investigation we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this collision or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it,” a spokesperson said.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed the air ambulance was dispatched to the incident. “The Critical Care Team consisting of a doctor and a specialist paramedic provided treatment to a patient before escorting them to hospital by road ambulance,” a spokesperson said.

If you have information, call 101 quoting reference 44250097515 or report online at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

See pictures from the scene below.

1 . Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

2 . Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton Crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton, leaves man fighting for life Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

3 . Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life Emergency crews attend serious crash on Purbrook Way, Bedhampton on Tuesday night Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales

4 . Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton Purbrook Way crash in Bedhampton leaves man fighting for life Photo: Stu Vaizey Photo Sales