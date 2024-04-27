The event, organised by Portsmouth City Council, is set to welcome Pompey fans from all over - but the weather is not looking as good as everyone hoped for. Taking place tomorrow (April 28) on Southsea Common between 1pm and 4pm, the celebrations will welcome live entertainment, food and drink and the football players who will take to the stage at 2pm.

Today (April 27), there will be ‘outbreaks of rain or showers’ but there will be some sunny spells throughout. This evening will have showers. The Met Office said: “Rain this evening, often heavy. Overnight the rain eases to leave patchy light rain and low cloud. Lowest temperatures across west Hampshire. Risk of coastal gales developing late tonight. Minimum temperature 4 °C.” The rain will continue into Sunday. The Met Office says: “Showers or longer spells of rain, perhaps locally heavy at times, until this afternoon when dry, brighter conditions spread east. Highest temperatures along the east coast. Risk of coastal gales. Maximum temperature 13 °C.”