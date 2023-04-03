Fantastic Easter fun was had at Fort Nelson over the weekend when it hosted the first of its two Falconry weekends.

The birds of prey took to the skies over the Victorian fort as part of its programme of Easter activities as the display wowed visitors on both Saturday and Sunday this weekend (April 1 and 2) – and will be making a return to Fort Nelson on April 15 and 16 as part of its programme of Easter holiday activities.

Easter fun at the fort includes a free Easter bunny hunt for younger visitors which will run until April 16, with children being given a small prize if they find all the rabbits. Make and take crafts sessions will run on Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 April 3, 4, 11 and 12 at the cost of £12 per session

Entrance to the fort is free but pre booking is advised. For more information visit royalarmouries.org/venue/fort-nelson

1 . Falconry event for Easter at Fort Nelson Pictured is Oscar Campbell, 8, being chased by a bird. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

2 . Falconry event for Easter at Fort Nelson Pictured is action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

3 . Falconry event for Easter at Fort Nelson Pictured is Mum Jenny Southall with twins Amelia, 7, and Hugh, 7. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales

4 . Falconry event for Easter at Fort Nelson Pictured is action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson Photo Sales