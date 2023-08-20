Punters cheered on England women’s team in the World Cup final versus Spain.

Fans gathered in pubs to watch Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses attempt to make history. Sadly, the team lost 1-0 in a tight game but the team’s efforts left people with a sense of pride.

At the Westleigh pub, Westleigh Park, the home of Havant & Waterlooville FC, fans packed out the premises. England flags, scarfs and shirts adorned the pub as people were glued to the screen for the momentous match.

At the Rose in June pub in Milton, fans cheered on the team and when Spain had a penalty saved believed England could turn it around.

Unfortunately it was not be – but fans have expressed their pride and thanks to the team.

Gemma Freak, 42, of Copnor, made the trip to the pub despite needing surgery on anterior cruciate ligament injury. She said: “We are devastated. It’s rubbish they have lost. They played well but just missed their opportunities. It was not their day. It was a very close game.

"It was amazing day and great to be part of it here...everyone had a lovely time.”

City resident Tina Dickinson, 30, said: “It’s amazing they got so far...there’s been some stunning performances. It’s been very enjoyable to watch them.

"Women’s football will never be as big as men’s football but this shows it can be as good and this will continue to push it forward. They just need more support and backing.”

Adrian Floyd, 46, of Portsmouth, added: “It was a pretty tight match. We hit the crossbar and they scored a goal. They’ve been incredible and shown the boys how to do it.

"Everyone’s got the bug for women’s football since their victory in last year’s Euros. It’s been very exciting and great to see them do well.”

The Prince of Wales sent a personal message to the Lionesses after their World Cup final defeat, saying: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “We are all incredibly proud of you. It wasn't to be but you've already secured your legacy as game changers.”

