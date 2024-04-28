The couple of days have already proved a success with families heading down to the fair to have a go on some rides and some classic fairground games.
Here are 11 pictures of fun at the funfair:
1. Southsea Travelling Funfair
Southsea Travelling Funfair is proving popular with locals. The funfair is currently on Castle Field, Southsea, and will be there until May 6, 2024. Pictured is: Jexie Jones and Willow Grace enjoy the ridesPicture: Keith Woodland (270421-68) Photo: Keith Woodland
2. Southsea Travelling Funfair
Southsea Travelling Funfair is proving popular with locals. Picture: Keith Woodland (270421-3) Photo: Keith Woodland
3. Southsea Travelling Funfair
Picture: Keith Woodland (270421-71) Photo: Keith Woodland
4. Southsea Travelling Funfair
Pictured is: Robbie Alexander with Mandolorian Picture: Keith Woodland (270421-62) Photo: Keith Woodland