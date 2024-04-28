In Pictures: Fabulous images show families enjoying the fun-filled travelling funfair in Southsea

Fun is being had by all at the travelling funfair which has set up on Castle Field – see pictures.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Apr 2024, 12:17 BST

The funfair, which has started welcoming people on April 26 has gone down a treat with locals looking to get an adrenaline-filled day on the rides. The fair will be running until Monday, May 6 - with the exception of April 30 and May 1 when it will be closed. Each day the fair will be open from midday until late, with fun characters also joining in for photo opportunities both weekends.

The couple of days have already proved a success with families heading down to the fair to have a go on some rides and some classic fairground games.

Here are 11 pictures of fun at the funfair:

Pictured is: Jexie Jones and Willow Grace enjoy the rides

1. Southsea Travelling Funfair

Pictured is: Jexie Jones and Willow Grace enjoy the rides Photo: Keith Woodland

Picture: Keith Woodland

2. Southsea Travelling Funfair

Photo: Keith Woodland

Picture: Keith Woodland

3. Southsea Travelling Funfair

Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Robbie Alexander with Mandolorian

4. Southsea Travelling Funfair

Pictured is: Robbie Alexander with Mandolorian Photo: Keith Woodland

