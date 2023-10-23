In pictures: Families flocked to Hampshire to see the annual South East Hants Young Farmers Club’s tractor run
Families flocked to Hampshire this weekend to watch the annual tractor run – here are 12 pictures of the event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 08:03 BST
The South East Hants Young Farmers Club’s annual tractor run returned on October 21 (Saturday) in a bid to raise money for Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.
Families flocked to watch masses of farmers drive their argricultural vehicles from Tangier Farm, Bishops Waltham.
The route included stops in Bishops Waltham Sqaure, Southwick, Wickham, Newton, Hambledon, Denmead and Droxford.
Participants were asked to pay £15 per tractor and all of the money raised through the event will go towards supporting Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.
1 / 3