A tractor convoy will tour across Hampshire this weekend as part of a spectacular annual fundraiser.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:45 BST
The South East Hants Young Farmers Club’s annual tractor run – this year in aid of the RNLI – will return this weekend when the enthusiasts set of in their argricultural vehicles on Saturday, October 21 for a 25.6 mile drive. The event raises money for a different worthy cause each year.

People are encouraged to come and watch the action as drivers set off from Tangier Farm, Bishops Waltham, at 9.30am – arriving in Bishops Waltham Sqaure for 10.00am - and head towards Southwick, stopping in Wickham, Newton, Hambledon, Denmead and Droxford along the way.

South East Hants Young Farmers Club annual tractor rally for MS Society charity in 2021.South East Hants Young Farmers Club annual tractor rally for MS Society charity in 2021.
South East Hants Young Farmers Club annual tractor rally for MS Society charity in 2021.
    Participants are asked to pay £15 per tractor, and money raised through the event will go towards supporting Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

    Last year’s event saw 76 tractors join the rally.

    You can donate to the cause here and find out the nearest place to watch the procession by following the whole route here.

