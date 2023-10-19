Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The South East Hants Young Farmers Club’s annual tractor run – this year in aid of the RNLI – will return this weekend when the enthusiasts set of in their argricultural vehicles on Saturday, October 21 for a 25.6 mile drive. The event raises money for a different worthy cause each year.

People are encouraged to come and watch the action as drivers set off from Tangier Farm, Bishops Waltham, at 9.30am – arriving in Bishops Waltham Sqaure for 10.00am - and head towards Southwick, stopping in Wickham, Newton, Hambledon, Denmead and Droxford along the way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South East Hants Young Farmers Club annual tractor rally for MS Society charity in 2021.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants are asked to pay £15 per tractor, and money raised through the event will go towards supporting Portsmouth Lifeboat Station.

Last year’s event saw 76 tractors join the rally.