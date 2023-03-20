The popular waterside markets are making a return to Port Solent. Picture: Paul Gonella/Strong Island

The Sunday Waterside Markets start on April 2 and will be held on the second Sunday of each month until November 12, from 11am to 5pm. There will be plenty to see and buy with more than 50 stalls displaying artisan produce, handmade crafts, delicious food and gift ideas. Shoppers can browse the stalls along Port Solent's waterside and relax with refreshments from a variety of food and drink vendors.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: “Springtime is perfect for the return of our fantastic Sunday Waterside Market with a great range of stalls displaying their products and services, so don’t miss out. Make a date in your diary to come along.

"Our Sunday markets always have a relaxed atmosphere and there is something for everyone. Port Solent’s brilliant shops, bars and restaurants will also be open, with free parking all day.”

The Sunday Waterside Markets take place on April 2; May 14; June 11; July 9; August 13; September 10; October 8 and November 12.

A whole host of other free events are also being planned at Port Solent throughout the year including four free live music events as part of its Summer Mix Tape series. Royal Rhythms will take place on May 7, Brit-Pop Madness on May 27, Sounds of Summer on June 24 and Totally Tributes on July 29. Children’s activities will also be held during the school holidays and Port Solent continues to host regular Sunday Car Meets.

