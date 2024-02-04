More than 80 performances performed across nine stages along Elm Grove and Albert Road in Southsea and the day long festival continues to shine a spotlight on up and coming acts, as well as established artists.

From Fake Empire, who performed at Wedgewood Rooms to Sabres who took to the stage at The Loft, there was something for everyone – and it was a brilliant event.

Co-frontman Charlie Bowes says of Icebreaker: “I adore it. We love the organisers, it's such a grassroots thing, and there's something special about that for me.

"I love big festivals and playing on those big stages, but there's something special about this. I love small venues where everyone's jammed in."

See 13 pictures from the Icebreaker Festival 2024:

1 . Icebreaker Festival Dave Elvy, Ali Coote, Stuart Williams and Denise Elvy enjoying the 10th anniversary of Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on Saturday. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales

2 . Icebreaker Festival, Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024 Photo: GRAHAM_BURFORD:Paul Windsor Photo Sales

3 . Icebreaker Festival Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024 Photo: GRAHAM_BURFORD:Paul Windsor Photo Sales

4 . Icebreaker Festival Currls playing at The Vaults, during Icebreaker Festival on February 3, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor Photo Sales