The festival has become a prominant date in the musical calender for Southsea residents and this year has been no different with locals flocking to watch some of their favourite musicians from the area.
More than 80 performances performed across nine stages along Elm Grove and Albert Road in Southsea and the day long festival continues to shine a spotlight on up and coming acts, as well as established artists.
From Fake Empire, who performed at Wedgewood Rooms to Sabres who took to the stage at The Loft, there was something for everyone – and it was a brilliant event.
Co-frontman Charlie Bowes says of Icebreaker: “I adore it. We love the organisers, it's such a grassroots thing, and there's something special about that for me.
"I love big festivals and playing on those big stages, but there's something special about this. I love small venues where everyone's jammed in."