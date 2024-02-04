News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

In Pictures: Icebreaker Festival celebrates its 10th year in Southsea

More than 80 performances took place across nine stages in Southsea this weekend as part of the Icebreaker Festival.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Feb 2024, 14:40 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 14:43 GMT

The festival has become a prominant date in the musical calender for Southsea residents and this year has been no different with locals flocking to watch some of their favourite musicians from the area.

More than 80 performances performed across nine stages along Elm Grove and Albert Road in Southsea and the day long festival continues to shine a spotlight on up and coming acts, as well as established artists.

SEE ALSO: Positive Eats opens its second venue in Southsea

From Fake Empire, who performed at Wedgewood Rooms to Sabres who took to the stage at The Loft, there was something for everyone – and it was a brilliant event.

Co-frontman Charlie Bowes says of Icebreaker: “I adore it. We love the organisers, it's such a grassroots thing, and there's something special about that for me.

"I love big festivals and playing on those big stages, but there's something special about this. I love small venues where everyone's jammed in."

See 13 pictures from the Icebreaker Festival 2024:

Dave Elvy, Ali Coote, Stuart Williams and Denise Elvy enjoying the 10th anniversary of Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on Saturday. Picture by Paul Windsor

1. Icebreaker Festival

Dave Elvy, Ali Coote, Stuart Williams and Denise Elvy enjoying the 10th anniversary of Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on Saturday. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024

2. Icebreaker Festival,

Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024 Photo: GRAHAM_BURFORD:Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024

3. Icebreaker Festival

Music-lovers enjoying Icebreaker Festival, which took place in various venues in the Albert Road area on February 3, 2024 Photo: GRAHAM_BURFORD:Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Currls playing at The Vaults, during Icebreaker Festival on February 3, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor

4. Icebreaker Festival

Currls playing at The Vaults, during Icebreaker Festival on February 3, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Southsea