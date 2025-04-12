In pictures: Music lovers queue down road for Record Store Day

People went without sleep and braved the chilly conditions to ensure they got hold of the recent special releases on offer at A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road, Gosport, this morning.
Music fans queued down the road before getting inside the packed shop where they secured their fantastic deals.
A long queue of eager record collectors waiting to get into A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport on Saturday morning at the start of Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid
Record collectors waiting to go into A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport on Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid
Tom Grundy from Gosport who queued from the early hours outside A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport to grab a rare Judas Priest album release. Photo: Steve Reid
Emma Howes, owner of A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport, organising the hundreds of rare records released on Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid
