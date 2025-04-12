In pictures: Music lovers queue down road for Record Store Day

By Steve Deeks
Published 12th Apr 2025, 11:36 BST
Music lovers queued overnight to get their hands on rare vinyl for Record Store Day.

People went without sleep and braved the chilly conditions to ensure they got hold of the recent special releases on offer at A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road, Gosport, this morning.

Music fans queued down the road before getting inside the packed shop where they secured their fantastic deals.

See pictures below.

A long queue of eager record collectors waiting to get into A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport on Saturday morning at the start of Record Store Day.

A long queue of eager record collectors waiting to get into A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport on Saturday morning at the start of Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid

Record collectors waiting to go into A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport on Record Store Day.

Record collectors waiting to go into A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport on Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid

Tom Grundy from Gosport who queued from the early hours outside A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport to grab a rare Judas Priest album release.

Tom Grundy from Gosport who queued from the early hours outside A Slice of Vinyl in Stoke Road Gosport to grab a rare Judas Priest album release. Photo: Steve Reid

Emma Howes, owner of A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport, organising the hundreds of rare records released on Record Store Day.

Emma Howes, owner of A Slice of Vinyl in Gosport, organising the hundreds of rare records released on Record Store Day. Photo: Steve Reid

