The popular ice skating rink has returned to Portsmouth’s city centre - and here are some great pictures from its launch night.

The event was full of glitz and glamour and the rest of the festive season at the rink will be no different.

The event opens for the public from 10am today (November 25) and residents will be able to enjoy the ice rink everyday – except Christmas Day – until Sunday January 7, 2024.

Hour-long skate sessions start from 10am and there will be new early morning skating times during the week, between 9am and 10am.

Here are 19 pictures from the opening event:

