In pictures: Red Arrows put on jaw-dropping display over Portsmouth for Armed Forces Day

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jun 2024, 08:50 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 08:51 BST
The Red Arrows put on a stunning display at Southsea Common for Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

The daredevils delivered a host of incredible moves to thrill a packed crowd.

See more pictures below of the Red Arrows display from the event:

The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display for Armed Forces DayPictured - The Red ArrowsPhotos by Alex Shute

1. The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display

2. The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display

3. The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display

4. The skies above Southsea were turned red and blue as the Red Arrows performed their spectacular display

