Sam’s Sunflowers, located near Stoke Fruit Farm Shop in St Peter's Road, welcomes thousands of people every summer. The fields are picture perfect and there is so much on offer for families this year. The sunflower fields has areas for both sunflower picking as well as for photos costing £6 entry for those aged over 16 and £4 for children aged 12-15 (includes three free sunflowers for paying entry). Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.
Sam’s Sunflowers will be open, weather permitting, Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 4pm, 9am to 10pm Thursdays to Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.
Dogs are welcome from 6pm-9pm every Thursday in August, and other special events are also taking place throughout the summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.