Sam’s Sunflowers, located near Stoke Fruit Farm Shop in St Peter's Road, welcomes thousands of people every summer. The fields are picture perfect and there is so much on offer for families this year. The sunflower fields has areas for both sunflower picking as well as for photos costing £6 entry for those aged over 16 and £4 for children aged 12-15 (includes three free sunflowers for paying entry). Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.