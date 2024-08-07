In Pictures: Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Islands makes phenomenal return as hundreds flock to pick your own

By Sophie Lewis
Published 7th Aug 2024, 08:13 BST
A popular summer attraction has officially opened this month – and people have been flocking down to Hayling Island to get a taste of the action.

Sam’s Sunflowers, located near Stoke Fruit Farm Shop in St Peter's Road, welcomes thousands of people every summer. The fields are picture perfect and there is so much on offer for families this year. The sunflower fields has areas for both sunflower picking as well as for photos costing £6 entry for those aged over 16 and £4 for children aged 12-15 (includes three free sunflowers for paying entry). Children under the age of 12 are free with paying adult.

Sam’s Sunflowers will be open, weather permitting, Monday to Wednesday between 10am and 4pm, 9am to 10pm Thursdays to Saturdays and 10am to 6pm on Sundays.

Dogs are welcome from 6pm-9pm every Thursday in August, and other special events are also taking place throughout the summer.

Here are 14 incredible pictures from Sam’s Sunflowers:

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Pictured is: Cousins Ava Hursen (10 months old) from Southsea, and Hudson Giles (10 and a half months old) from Copnor. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3867)

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Pictured is: Donna Hutchins with her daughter Evie (12) from Chichester. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3949)

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Pictured is: Leo (2) and Ella Richards (6) from Hayling Island. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3936)

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island, on Sunday, August 4, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (040824-3954)

