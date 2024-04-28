Pompey F.C League One celebrations on Southsea Common to go ahead despite weather

Despite the weather being wet and windy, the celebrations will continue to go ahead this afternoon (April 28), Councillor Steve Pitt confirms. The event will be taking place on Southsea Common between 1pm and 4pm and fans are already making their way down to the common to ensure they get a good spot. The team is expected to take to the stage at approximately 2pm where they will be holding the silverware high - and despite the muddy conditions on the common, fans have already indicated that it will not dampen their spirits.