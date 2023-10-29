In Pictures: Schnauzers flocked to Southsea to take part in Halloween walk for Schnauzerfest 2023
The South Coast Schnauzers is a Facebook group that was set up by David and Jane Rodrigues to provide people and their dogs with a safe social space.
Last year, the couple decided to host a large Halloween themed meet up to, not only socialise with the group members, but to also raise money for Schnauzerfest.
This year has been no different and Schnauzer owners turned up to Southsea to take part in the walk and the rain was not stopping them.
The Schnauzer gathering took place on October 29 at 10am at the Southsea dog park and £3,428 has been raised for the Schnauzerfest which helps pay for vet bills for poorly dogs.
Here are 12 pictures from the event: