In Pictures: Schnauzers flocked to Southsea to take part in Halloween walk for Schnauzerfest 2023

The seafront was transformed into a spooky Schnauzer sight as people arrived in Southsea for the annual Halloween charity meetup.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 17:10 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 17:11 GMT

The South Coast Schnauzers is a Facebook group that was set up by David and Jane Rodrigues to provide people and their dogs with a safe social space.

Last year, the couple decided to host a large Halloween themed meet up to, not only socialise with the group members, but to also raise money for Schnauzerfest.

This year has been no different and Schnauzer owners turned up to Southsea to take part in the walk and the rain was not stopping them.

The Schnauzer gathering took place on October 29 at 10am at the Southsea dog park and £3,428 has been raised for the Schnauzerfest which helps pay for vet bills for poorly dogs.

To donate, click here.

Here are 12 pictures from the event:

Pictured is: Ian Binks, Lynne Gannon, Elaine, Shirley and Andrew Binks with their Schnauzers. Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-40)

Pictured is: Ian Binks, Lynne Gannon, Elaine, Shirley and Andrew Binks with their Schnauzers. Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-40)

Pictured is: Anna Barrett with Eddie Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-3)

Pictured is: Anna Barrett with Eddie Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-3)

Pictured is: Jane Rodrigues with Buddy Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-4)

Pictured is: Jane Rodrigues with Buddy Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-4)

Pictured is: A family with their two Schnauzers Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-15)

Pictured is: A family with their two Schnauzers Picture: Keith Woodland (291021-15)

