Dogs in Hampshire: Schnauzers dressed in Halloween outfits set to flock to Southsea Seafront as annual South Coast Schnauzers meet up due to take place
The South Coast Schnauzers is a Facebook group that was set up by David and Jane Rodrigues to provide people and their dogs with a safe social space.
Last year, the couple decided to host a large Halloween themed meet up to, not only socialise with the group members, but to also raise money for Schnauzerfest.
Schnauzerfest is a charity which helps raise awareness of the world of commercial breeding, as well as providing rehabilitation for pooches that need help after being in a bad breeding environment.
The event was so successful last year, with 102 Schnauzers turning up, that they have decided to make it an annual event.
The group founders are back at it again this year and they are holding out hope that even more dogs will attend and to their disbelief, they have already raised approximately £2,800 to be donated to the charity.
Dave said: “Hopefully we will get 100+ doggies. Last year, it provided so much entertainment for everyone seeing all of the dogs together and dressed up so that was quite a sight seeing them walking along the beach. It was just so great and I am sure it can be the same this year.
"We have now got nearly 800 people in the group so since the last time it has probably doubled in size and in terms of fundraising we have set ourselves the target of £3,000 but already we are at £2,800 so I think it is a case of shocking ourselves with how much we will raise, how many new members we will get and how many dogs will turn up.”
Dave said that last year people travelled from all over to attend the event and he is hoping that it will be a hit this year.
The walk will start at 10am on October 30 at the Southsea dog park and they are hoping to walk up to the Square Tower and then all the way down to the Coffee Cup via the seafront.