The South Coast Schnauzers is a Facebook group that was set up by David and Jane Rodrigues to provide people and their dogs with a safe social space.

Schnauzerfest is a charity which helps raise awareness of the world of commercial breeding, as well as providing rehabilitation for pooches that need help after being in a bad breeding environment.

100 South Coast Schnauzer’s, a record number, gathered in Southsea Dog Park as they preparedfor their charity walk along the seafront in 2022. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

The event was so successful last year, with 102 Schnauzers turning up, that they have decided to make it an annual event.

Dave said: “Hopefully we will get 100+ doggies. Last year, it provided so much entertainment for everyone seeing all of the dogs together and dressed up so that was quite a sight seeing them walking along the beach. It was just so great and I am sure it can be the same this year.

The South Coast Schnauzers Facebook group is hosting its anual Halloween meet up to raise money for Schnauzerfest. Pictured: Dave and Jane Rodrigues with their three Schnauzers

"We have now got nearly 800 people in the group so since the last time it has probably doubled in size and in terms of fundraising we have set ourselves the target of £3,000 but already we are at £2,800 so I think it is a case of shocking ourselves with how much we will raise, how many new members we will get and how many dogs will turn up.”