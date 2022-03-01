Incident on M27 leaves lane blocked and causes delays for drivers on A27

AN incident on the M27 this evening resulted in a lane being blocked and delays.

By Steve Deeks
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 7:08 pm

Travel service Romanse reported there were delays following the incident around 6pm westbound on the M27 at Hilsea.

A lane was blocked by the Portsbridge roundabout.

Delays had stretched back to A3M at Farlington and impacted drivers on the A27.

All lanes have now been cleared but delays remain from Farlington.

