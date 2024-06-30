Incredible pictures from Albert Road Mardi Gras parade in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks
Published 30th Jun 2024, 13:17 BST
Albert Road was a scene of colour, fun and music on Saturday as Mardi Gras hit the popular street.

As one of this year’s festival highlights at this summer’s Ports Fest, the free to attend Mardi Gras Parade did not disappoint as hundreds of people paraded to the theme of “futures”.

The parade was in partnership with the New Carnival Company who are leading experts in all thing’s carnival, bringing creativity to the community – with young people and youth leaders delivering the Mardi Gras parade.

The parade started at 3pm on Albert Road and featured costumes that have come from Rio in Brazil. A premiere percussion ensemble featured incredible young local musicians and the Multi Story Orchestra.

Ports Fest 2024 has run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Find out more about Ports Fest 2024 at www.portsfest.co.uk

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-284)

1. Ports Fest mardi gras parade

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-284)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-283)

2. Ports Fest mardi gras parade

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-283)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Jill Morgan and her daughter, Tania Lee, right. Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-282)

3. Ports Fest mardi gras parade

Jill Morgan and her daughter, Tania Lee, right. Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-282)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-281)

4. Ports Fest mardi gras parade

Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-281)Photo: Chris Moorhouse

