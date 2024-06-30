Incredible pictures from Albert Road Mardi Gras parade in Portsmouth

As one of this year’s festival highlights at this summer’s Ports Fest, the free to attend Mardi Gras Parade did not disappoint as hundreds of people paraded to the theme of “futures”.

The parade was in partnership with the New Carnival Company who are leading experts in all thing’s carnival, bringing creativity to the community – with young people and youth leaders delivering the Mardi Gras parade.

The parade started at 3pm on Albert Road and featured costumes that have come from Rio in Brazil. A premiere percussion ensemble featured incredible young local musicians and the Multi Story Orchestra.

Ports Fest 2024 has run from Wednesday to Sunday.

Find out more about Ports Fest 2024 at www.portsfest.co.uk

1 . Ports Fest mardi gras parade Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-284)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Ports Fest mardi gras parade Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-283)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Ports Fest mardi gras parade Jill Morgan and her daughter, Tania Lee, right. Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-282)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Ports Fest mardi gras parade Ports Fest mardi gras parade, Albert Road, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (290624-281)Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales