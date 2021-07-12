Indian restaurant Gulshan Indian Food in North End opens after former restaurant was destroyed by fire

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth opened in December but had to close and has just reopened for diners Pictured: Staff Shiful Islam, Rakib Abdur, Shafiur Rahman and owner Abdul Hoque at Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

And since officially re-opening on February 18, Gulshan Indian Food in North End has been a hit with the locals.

The traditional Indian restaurant, which is open 5pm until 11pm every day and closed Tuesdays, was previously known as Fuego’s Street Food until it was destroyed by a fire in August last year – just five months after opening.

Like many businesses, Gulshan Indian Food, in London Road, has also felt the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic as it reopened in December for just two weeks, until it once again had to close its doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth opened in December but had to close and has just reopened for diners Pictured: Staff Shiful Islam, Rakib Abdur, Shafiur Rahman and owner Abdul Hoque at Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

However restaurant owner Abdul Hoque has remained positive and he says he’s delighted to be back open and earning a good reputation for his food.

The 49-year-old, who has owned the restaurant for the past two years, said: ‘Since reopening we have received very good, positive feedback from all our customers - we love serving our food and making people happy.

‘There are a variety of different dishes and offers across our menus, but our traditional curries tend to be the most popular, such as chicken korma, chicken masala or chicken jalfrezi.

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth opened in December but had to close and has just reopened for diners Pictured: GV of inside Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘We don’t provide alcohol here, so our customers are more than welcome to bring their own, it gives everyone the opportunity to save a bit of money and bring what they personally like.

‘I encourage everyone to come to our restaurant and try our food for themselves - our doors are open to anyone!’

Abdul, who is married with three children and who lives in Southsea, has taken the previous events leading up to the reopening in his stride as business at Gulshan Indian Food gets better and better every day.

Gulshan Indian Food, London Road, Portsmouth opened in December but had to close and has just reopened for diners Pictured: Staff Shiful Islam, Rakib Abdur, Shafiur Rahman and owner Abdul Hoque at Gulshan Food, Portsmouth on 9 June 2021 Picture: Habibur Rahman

New concepts, such as Gulshan’s Happy Wednesday, have been especially popular since the reopening, which gives customers the opportunity to get an exclusive 20 per cent off their total bill.

Promotions such as Mo Naan Day, where every Monday if you spend £25 or more you get two Naan breads for free, have also been received well.

Abul said that with a variety of different spices and styles to choose from, there is a dish suitable for everyone.

For more in gulshanindianfood.co.uk/ or their Facebook, Gulshan Indian.

Promote your business with The News

We have seen how tough the past year has been on businesses so we’ve decided to do our bit to help by offering a new way for businesses to market - and a lower cost.

The scheme, sponsored by the Federation of Small Businesses, will help businesses promote themselves at a fraction of the usual advertising or marketing costs.

As the pandemic ends, there’s never been a better time to promote your business and make it stand out.

Come to us and take up this one-time only opportunity for the lowest-ever cost to appear in the area’s biggest news outlet with authentic, interesting copy.

- How much does it cost?

£65 - one off, one time fee, no contract

- What do you get?

A guaranteed published article in The News - and online at portsmouth.co.uk

- How does it work?

Our business editor Kimberley Barber has been helping businesses to stand out for 10 years. She will help you identify the thing your business needs to shout about, in order to get it noticed.

Whether that’s a new product, an expansion to your team, an award win, or even just simply a change of opening hours - there are many reasons that a business would need to shine a light on itself.

Kimberley will help you to find your ‘top line’ and her team will create an authentic article to appear in the pages of The News.

Your company doesn’t need to employ somebody to find the best news, or even write it, let the experienced team at The News do it for you.

Not only will your article run alongside the daily business page, putting it in the perfect spot to reach engaged readers, it will benefit from the News’ insider track on what makes attractive content that will engage your customers.

- What could happen after appearing in The News?

Our newspaper is read by thousands of people everyday. It’s been the traditional route to reach people in Portsmouth for hundreds of years.

It is read by all major news outlets, and is often the starting point of national stories.

Being in The News gets your story in front of the right people.

If your story has editorial value, it will appear on our website portsmouth.co.uk - reaching worldwide audiences of hundreds of thousands of people.

As well as this, with the right tweaks, it could appear on The News’ Facebook page - reaching a following of 120,000 people who all have an interest in this area instantly.

The News also has Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter followers - if appropriate for these audiences, your story will be shared on these accounts too.

Being published in The News is just the start, with our help, we can get you on the path to national recognition.

- What else do I get?

As well as the pride and prestige of appearing in the biggest and longest-serving news outlet in Portsmouth, you will become part of our network.

You’ll join a group of like-minded businesses and individuals who all have Portsmouth at their hearts.

You’ll also get access to special advertising packages and discounts, should you wish to further promote your message.

Join us, it’s the start of our business community coming together and working together for the benefit of our community.

- How do I sign up?

Email your local rep Liz Wiffin on [email protected] to get signed up